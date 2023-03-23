Monarchs and Mimosas, trivia nights, more: Events for adults return to Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Several popular events created for adults are coming back to the Louisville Zoo this summer.

Designed to “entertain, educate and engage,” this season’s lineup features a morning class about pollinator gardens, drink specials in relaxing settings, movies for a date night and more.

Here’s each event you can attend:

Monarchs and Mimosas

Monarchs and Mimosas is back on April 29 and Sept. 9 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Guests ages 21 and older will learn how to create their own pollinator garden while enjoying mimosas and pastries. Zoo educators will provide guidance on the types of plants that are most beneficial to attracting pollinators, how to identify the best location and type of garden for specific spaces and how to manage plants to provide the best habitat year-round. Participants will also be able to take home their own milkweed plant to begin their home habitat. Ironweed Native Plant Nursery will host a native plant sale at the front of the Zoo. No admission is required to visit the plant sale. Monarchs and Mimosas is $40 per person. Tickets are on sale now at louisvillezoo.org/mimosas.

Hump Day Happy Hours

Hump Day Happy Hours begin May 10 with Sunset Safari. Located in the heart of the zoo’s African zone, this 21-and-older event includes specialty cocktails, appetizers and exclusive animal demonstrations and interactions. Tickets include entry, appetizers and two drink tickets redeemable for beer, wine or a specialty cocktail. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase. The Hump Day Happy Hour series continues July 12, September 13 and October 11; the event themes and locations can be found on the zoo’s website. Happy Hours run 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 each. Space is limited for these exclusive experiences; tickets are on sale at louisvillezoo.org/happyhours.

Trivia Nights

Trivia Nights make their return to the zoo on June 21 and Aug. 16. These evenings will feature music, prizes and trivia! Food and drink specials will be available. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place teams. Advance registration is required; tickets go on sale on April 19 at louisvillezoo.org/trivia.

Late Night Date Nights

New for 2023, the zoo added a few film favorites to their summer movie series on June 30 and July 28. Gates open at 8 p.m.; movies will be shown under the stars in the zoo’s Oasis festival field beginning at sundown. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For additional details, including movie titles, visit louisvillezoo.org/late-night-date-night.

The zoo is open daily year-round. Now through Sept. 17, the zoo’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The zoo is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.