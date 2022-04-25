Mom’s golf free at any Kentucky State Park on Mother’s Day
On Sunday, May 8 all mom's golf free at any Kentucky State Park with another paid golfer
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Parks is honor all mom’s this Mother’s Day with a round of free golf.
In a post shared on social media, Kentucky State Parks says, “On Sunday, May 8th all Moms should be recognized even more than they normally are for all they do. At Kentucky State Parks, we like to show our appreciation by allowing Moms the opportunity to play for FREE on Mother’s Day.”
According to the post, as long as mom is accompanied by another paid golfer, her green and cart fee is free.
To reserve a tee time call the golf course of your choice and let the staff know that you will be bringing mom along when making the tee time. View a list of courses HERE.