Moms Demand Action Rally in Frankfort for gun violence

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — \most of the mothers in attendance held pictures of their loved ones victims of the growing problem.

But a new bill has been introduced aimed at making communities safer.

“This epidemic of gun violence is growing, and we want to remind our lawmakers that these are not faceless statistics,” said Cathy Hobart of Moms Demand Action.

“It’s been over 25 years since that shooting, but I still bear a physical scar on my head and scars inside of me that are invisible to the world except for the people who love me the most,” added Hollan Holm, who survived the Heath High School Shooting on December 1, 1997 in West Paducah, Kentucky.

Speaker, after speaker, mothers rallying together in Frankfort, on Thursday, demanding action to curb the growing problem of gun violence.

“Each time I hear about a new incident, I think about the scars that ripple through our community forever changing the people affected. That is not a cost anyone should have to bear,” added Holm.

“These soul boxes represent loved ones that were made. They’re 770 up here. That’s how many lives are lost in Kentucky in a year to gun violence. 770 families affected,” also said Dina Hall, a mother and a survivor.

Rose Smith, another mother and survivor who recalled her experience in advocating added, “I purchased a building where my son was murdered and I turned it into a community center and a safe place for those impacted by gun violence and trauma.”

Alisa Hairston who lost her son in 2020 in a shooting in Lexington, was attending her first rally with the grassroots organization.

“I realize that I’ve got to stay strong because my son wants that and expects that of me. And one thing that my son used to say, mama, you got to get busy living and I, and here today I’m going to get busy living for Berkeley,” added Hairston.

As the mothers demanded action, a house bill has been filed to help make communities safer.

“House Bill 326, this bill would create the Office of Safer Communities housed within the Department of Public Health. This office is envisioned to help the commonwealth specifically promote and establishing and enhancing community violence intervention and school-based programs, all community violence including gun violence,” said State Representative Chad Aull, on the piece of legislation filed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the grassroots organization Moms Demand Action knows there’s still much more work to do.

“You lose keys, you can lose a job, you can lose a relationship. But Sean and the survivors in this room, their loved ones were taken,” said Brenda Moss, who lost her son and has continued to advocate for legislation since then.

For more information on Moms Demand Action, click here.