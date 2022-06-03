Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America hold a rally in downtown Lexington

Victims of gun violence, along with city and faith leaders rallied together with the same message, gun violence is becoming too commonplace

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Instead of Kentucky blue, downtown Lexington was colored orange to symbolize a call to action against gun violence. A crowd outside the Fayette County courthouse gathered as one by one, victims and family members recounted some of the worst moments of their life

Local leaders like Lexington mayor Linda Gorton and Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt urged people to keep safety top of mind and to reach out to law enforcement..

“That’s what it takes. Even if you think your information may not be exactly accurate, if you have a sliver of information share it with the police department,” says Sheriff Witt.

Senator Reggie Thomas says lawmakers hope to file a bill in the next legislative session, called Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention known as “CARR” to allow a police officer to petition the court to remove a firearm from someone who’s in imminent danger to themselves or others.

“We want to change that law and allow for urban issues to have the flexibility to adopt gun laws that are different than rural issues,” says Senator Thomas.

Mom and grandmother Tayna Fogel says having patience for something to be done on the state level is painful. In 2018, her son was shot 6 times survived. Years later, homicide rates are growing each year, making her very concerned for her grandkids safety.

“It is one of the most difficult processes to have to go through but I want them to come back home. We have to go over and over it as if they’re learning their abcs,” says Fogel.

For now, Fogel urges parents to have that difficult conversation.

“As a mother, I am so blessed that my son is here, but their son is my son,” says Fogel.