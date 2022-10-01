Mogadishu Mile honors 19 heroes that died in Somalia 1993

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- A competition in Georgetown Saturday paid tribute to fallen American heroes. The Mogadishu Mile Team Fitness Competition honored 19 men who died in Somalia 1993- while fighting for our country. Their deaths nearly thirty years ago still has an impact on those who serve today.

“The first thing that comes to mind is the sacrifice that rangers have made before. Not just rangers, but everybody that was there on that fateful day,” said Jack Baker of the 3rd Battalion in the 75th Ranger Regiment.

Held at Queenslake Farm, the event is organized by the Kentucky Wounded Heroes organization.

“You’ve got 19 stations. And that number 19 that is in remembrance of the 19 that were killed. At each station we have a picture and some information on one of the 19 that lost their lives in Somalia,” said Chuck Reed, the director of the program.

Teams of four from colleges, high schools, and current servicemen and women compete, doing all kinds of exercises. This year, dozens of teams showed up to compete.

“To me personally, it’s heartwarming. Folks come out and they wanna be reminded. They wanna remember the cost of freedom,” said Reed.

Current members from the same regiment the 19 served in were also invited this year to take part.

“It makes it a little more personal at that point,” said Baker.

The group was honored to be in the Commonwealth.

“It’s great to see good people here, supporting the military, supporting the cause. And its great to get together and remember a day like this. We’re honored to be invited, and honored to be here,” said specialist Sam Trama.

As they honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“They laid the groundwork and its talked about all the time. Those men really became the tradition, and like you said, the legacy that is the 75th regiment,” said Baker.

To learn more about the Kentucky Wounded Heroes, click here.