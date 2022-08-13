Mobile Recovery Centers coming to Magoffin, Owsley counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers are opening Aug. 14, 2022 in Magoffin and Owsley County to assist Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Mobile Center Location:

Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465

Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314

These mobile centers will be open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 15-16 and will be back at these locations 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22-23.

Fixed centers are also available at these locations:

Breathitt County: Breathitt Library–1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County: Clay County Community Center–311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Knott County: Knott County Sport Plex –450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn KY 41831

Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center – 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

Perry County: Hazard Community College –1 Community College Dr, Hazard KY 41701

Pike County: Dorton Community Center –112 Dorton Hill Rd., Jenkins KY 41722

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance.

FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance, to help survivors with their existing application and documentation, and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.

It is not necessary to go to a disaster recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA. It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants