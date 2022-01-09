Mobile home damaged by fire while family at church

Investigators unsure what started the blaze

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire damaged a mobile home Sunday morning while the residents were at church.

When they saw smoke coming from the trailer, neighbors reported the fire at about 10:15 a.m. in the Maple Grove Mobile Home Park at 4130 Georgetown Road. Firefighters said when they arrived, smoke was coming from the trailer, especially one end.

They quickly got the fire under control but not before the home suffered some smo9ke and water damage.

Firefighters said the family was at church at the time of the fire. An investigator was called to the scene to try to determine the cause of the fire.