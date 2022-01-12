MLK holiday alters Lexington trash schedules

No collections set for Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Martin Luther King holiday.

No collections will be made on Monday, January 17. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickup on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, January 19. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling) normally serviced by the city on Mondays will have their units picked up on Tuesday, January 18. Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, January 19.

Thursday and Friday cart and dumpster collection schedules will not be impacted.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Saturday, January 15 and Monday, January 17.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

To sign up for text alerts about changes to your waste collection schedule, text your regular collection day (MONDAY, TUESDAY, THURSDAY or FRIDAY) to 888777 from your mobile phone. To sign up for email alerts, please visit lexingtonky.gov/311alerts.