Mixed reaction to executive order legalizing medical marijuana use

Governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders Tuesday, one allows Kentuckians to use medical cannabis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear signing two executive orders this afternoon making a huge first step in legalizing marijuana for all purposes statewide.

Starting January 1, 2023, Kentuckians with certain health conditions, like chronic pain and PTSD, will be able to buy 8 ounces of medical marijuana from a state that legally sells it and use it in Kentucky. Governor Beshear’s executive action creating mixed reaction.

“Medical cannabis has failed to pass [legislature] even as nearly 90% of Kentuckians now favor it,” says Beshear.

Many people on social media, flooding the comments of Beshear’s announcement with thanks and excitement over the legalization of medical marijuana use in the state.

“We have lots of sick children and veterans and terminal cancer patients all over the state this will benefit,” says Kristin Wilcox, president and co-founder of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and a member of Beshear’s ‘Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee’.

Sick kids like Wilcox’s 16-year-old daughter who has Dravet syndrome, which is treatment-resistant epilepsy. Or veterans like retired Air Force Master Sergeant Jared Bonvell whose use of marijuana helped him regain his life after being on 13 medications following tours to Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We’re not looking to get high, she just wants to have the same opportunities as other children her own age,” says Wilcox.

“The suicidal portion of it, which to me, it didn’t make any sense at all, there was a disconnect in my brain that made no sense. And the second I added medical cannabis to it, things got better. It made no sense to me,” says Bonvell.

However, there is some backlash on Beshear’s decision to legalize medical marijuana use through executive order rather than the legislative process.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron releasing a statement saying:

“Time and time again, the governor has attempted to bypass the policy-making authority of the General Assembly. Today’s executive orders regarding medical marijuana and Delta 8 are another example of his attitude toward governing. As always, he seems to relish ruling by decree instead of by the law.

Kentucky’s General Assembly is the sole and final policy-making body of this state and they must be allowed to have their say. We are reviewing these executive orders to determine next steps.”

The Family Foundation also speaking out against the governor’s executive orders saying in a statement:

“Kentuckians are tired of Governor Beshear’s continued attempts to rule by decree instead of by the law. Beshear’s order attempts to effectively void a law he is sworn to enforce.

The Kentucky General Assembly is currently having an active debate about the risks and concerns of ‘medical’ marijuana. That is how our form of government is meant to work, yet the democratic process has been usurped by a single individual who believes himself to be above the law and is willing to substitute his own personal judgment for the deliberations of the people’s elected lawmakers.”

“These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain. But let me be clear, [Tuesday’s] actions are not a substitute for much needed legislation,” says Beshear.