Missing woman’s remains found, husband charged with her murder

William "Billy" Burden is accused of killing his wife, who went missing on Tuesday

UPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search for a missing woman in Hart County ended Thursday with the discovery of her remains in the Upton community of Larue County and the arrest of her husband, according to Kentucky State Police.

Following the discovery of 27-year old Erica Burden’s body, 53-year old William “Billy” Burden, of Upton, was arrested and charged with Murder (Domestic Violence), Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse, according to KSP.

He was taken to the Larue County Detention Center.

An autopsy is currently pending, according to State Police.

KSP says Erica Burden disappeared Tuesday after dropping her child off at school just before 8:00 a.m.