Missing Winchester man found safe in Estill Co.

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ)

3/30/23, 1:04 p.m.

Crank was found safely in Estill County, Winchester police told ABC 36.

3/30/23, 11:42 a.m.

A Golden Alert has been issued for a 28-year-old missing Winchester man who is autistic.

Jordan Crank is believed to be on a bike, according to police. He’s possibly wearing a brown jacket, tan hoodie, gray long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

He was last seen in the area of Irvine Road and Trapp Goffs Corner Road.

If you have any information, you’d asked to contact Winchester police at 859-745-7403.