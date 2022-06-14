Missing Whitley County man last seen entering woods in Rockholds area

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing man with dementia. According to the sheriff’s department, Darrell Carter was last seen Sunday entering the woods off Gail Hart Road in the Rockholds area.

Deputies shared a video on social media of search efforts around 7:30 p.m. Monday saying, “There is a large presence of search and rescue agencies from all over the region currently in the Rockholds community. Also present are a large number of civilian volunteers. We appreciate their assistance and ask for prayers as they cover the area searching for Darrell Carter. Please pray for a safe return of Mr. Carter as well. Be mindful of pedestrians, ATV, and Horseback traffic if you are traveling through the area.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Carter, you should contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department by calling 606-549-6017.