Missing Scott County woman found dead

Had been missing in South Rays Fork area since Friday

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman who has been missing since Friday in the woods of Scott County was found dead Monday morning, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and emergency responders are on the scene trying to determine what happened to Mary Haralson whose body was spotted along a tree line by the department’s helicopter in the area of South Ray’s Fork south of Corinth in the northern part of the county, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Search crews suspended the search for Haralson at about 10 p.m. Sunday and it resumed Monday morning with drones and the Scott County Helicopter Aviation Unit.