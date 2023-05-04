Missing Rowan Co. juvenile found safe

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ)

5/4/23, 10:18 a.m.

Mariah has been found safe and is with her family, KSP said.

5/4/23, 8:31 a.m.

Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a missing juvenile from Rowan County.

Thirteen-year-old Mariah Jean Gumber was last seen on East Clack Mountain Road in Rowan County around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She’s 5’5″ and weighs about 145 pounds.

Mariah was last seen wearing off-white colored pajamas and shirt set and purple Jordan flip-flops.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call KSP Morehead at 606-784-4127.