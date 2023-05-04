Missing Rowan Co. juvenile found safe
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ)
5/4/23, 10:18 a.m.
Mariah has been found safe and is with her family, KSP said.
5/4/23, 8:31 a.m.
Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a missing juvenile from Rowan County.
Thirteen-year-old Mariah Jean Gumber was last seen on East Clack Mountain Road in Rowan County around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
She’s 5’5″ and weighs about 145 pounds.
Mariah was last seen wearing off-white colored pajamas and shirt set and purple Jordan flip-flops.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call KSP Morehead at 606-784-4127.