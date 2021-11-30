Missing man sought in Breathitt County

Hasn't been home in as long as a week

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Breathitt County authorities and Kentucky State Police are looking for a Breathitt County man who has been missing for as long as a week.

Justin Adam Fugate, 34, has not been at his home in the Lost Creek community for as much as a week, according to his brother, who lives in Oklahoma and reported him missing to Breathitt County and the KSP.

Justin Fugate has family in the Hayes Branch community, according to the missing person information.