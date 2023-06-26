Missing Lexington veteran found safe

Coree Mays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

6/26/23

Mays has been found and is safe, Lexington police said Monday.

6/25/23

A Green Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington veteran who may be suicidal.

According to the Lexington Police Department, 30-year-old Coree Mays was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Waverly Place.

Mays is a veteran and has a history of mental illness, and may be suicidal. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

He’s described as 6’1″ and around 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Mays’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.