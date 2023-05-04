Missing Lexington man found

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

5/4/23, 1:12 p.m.

Moemich has been found, Lexington police said.

5/4/23, 1:05 p.m.

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man who has intellectual disabilities and is diabetic.

Paul Moemich has been missing since 10 a.m. Thursday and was last seen on the 700 block of National Avenue.

The 34-year-old is about 5’4″ tall and around 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and carrying a black lunch box.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.