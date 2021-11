Missing Letcher County woman last seen in Pikeville area

Cynthia Adams went missing last week

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman deputies say was last seen in the Pikeville area last week.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cynthia Adams, is asked to contact the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office at 606-633-2293.

Adams is approximately 5’3″ with strawberry blonde hair, greenish eyes and medium build, according to deputies.