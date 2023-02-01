Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36.

A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday.

Baker was swept away from her home on Lower Caney Road.

The latest search effort took place last month in Breathitt County along the North Fork Kentucky river.

(READ MORE: https://www.wtvq.com/missing-flood-victims-son-not-giving-up-hope-his-mother-will-be-found/ )