Missing Kentucky woman connected to deadly shooting in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPIS (WTVQ) — A woman missing out of Laurel County is now connected to a deadly shooting in Mississippi.

Earlier this week, ABC 36 was informed that Tawana Martin, of London, was reported missing on Friday.

At the time, Kentucky State Police said she may have been traveling with Ronnie Martin, her husband.

Tawana was found in Mississippi, and Ronnie was killed during a shootout with police.

According to ABC affiliate WATN in Memphis, Tennessee, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Investigators said a chase between the driver of a car and two police departments in Mississippi ended in a crash. Ronnie, who was armed, jumped out of the car and ran, but was found a short distance away.

Talks between officers and Ronnie escalated and officers had to use “lethal force.”