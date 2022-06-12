Missing juvenile out of Laurel County

He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and white shoes

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

Investigators say 17-year-old Peyton Jones was last seen Saturday off Carter Lane in London around 5:54 p.m, and has not been seen since.

Officials say he is white, 6’1, 130 pounds with blond hair above his ears.

He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office.