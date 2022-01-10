Missing Juvenile in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old Evan Sizemore.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sizemore was last seen off Sizemore Road, 4 miles South of London around noon Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was wearing a white t-shirt and black jogging pants and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-684-6600.