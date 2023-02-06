Missing juvenile found safe by Louisville Metro Police

OWENSBORO Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)

2/6/23

Erica was located by Louisville Metro Police and is safe, according to a press release from KSP on Monday.

2/5/23

On Sunday, February 5, 2023 at approximately 9:30 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 16 – Henderson received a call of a missing juvenile from Daviess County.

Erica K. McLimore, 16 of Owensboro was last seen by her family on Friday, February 3rd, 2023

McLimore is described as a white female, 5’ 03”, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in the Louisville area possibly with a 16 year old male juvenile.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Erica McLimore is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 16 at 270-826-3312. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.