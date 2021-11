Missing Calloway County teen found

15-year old Darci Hirt went missing Thanksgiving Night

FARMINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 15 year old girl who went missing Thanksgiving Night in Calloway County has been found, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say Darci Hirt, of Farmington, left her home around 7:00 p.m. Thursday on KY 121 North.

KSP didn’t release any details about how and where Hirt was found.