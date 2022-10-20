Missing 4-year-old girl’s remains were found wrapped in plastic inside suitcase

McKinney and Hill appeared in court on Oct. 10 for a pre-trial hearing. They remain in custody at the Bullitt County Jail awaiting trial on Jan. 31, 2023.

‘Heck of a future ahead of her’

Serenity’s father, DJ Roller, and her extended family spoke with WHAS11 in February and said they were still grieving their insurmountable loss.

The family said they were left with only memories of a beautiful little girl, saying Serenity was a budding singer, puzzle solver, fisher and princess.

“You could tell there was a heck of a future ahead of her, just breathtaking,” Roller said. “I’m not going to stop, I’m going to keep pushing until justice is served.”