Missing 13-year-old girl out of Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 13 year old girl.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Madison Shumaker was last seen yesterday around 12 p.m.off of may lane…6 miles east of London.

She is 5’2, 140 pounds with black shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.