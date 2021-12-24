Miss USA visits tornado damaged Taylor County to spread Christmas cheer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Miss USA, Elle Smith of Kentucky, is back home after finishing in the top 10 during Miss Universe last week in Israel.

Smith traveled around the state on Thursday to spread some Christmas cheer.

In a post shared on Facebook, Smith shared, “What an unforgettable day! Started my day at the Kentucky State Capitol where I got to meet the governor and his family. Then, I headed out to Taylor County, KY to spread some Christmas cheer at First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Toy Drive for some of the kiddos affected by the Tornadoe.”