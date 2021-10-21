‘Miss Marie’s Spaghetti Sauce’ to be used by Delta Airlines

A local family recipe will be the sauce used in chosen Delta Sky Clubs across the nation.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many families have a special recipe that brings comfort and tastes like home, but not all families can say their secret recipe will be enjoyed by people all over the world through a partnership with Delta Airlines. Father Jim Sichko is a Papal Missionary of Mercy on assignment from the Pope in Lexington. He came up with the idea to bottle his late mom’s spaghetti sauce three years ago as a gift for her friends and family. From there, the sauce became known as ‘Miss Marie’s Spaghetti Sauce’ and is available nationwide at stores like Whole Foods and Kroger.

“I’m so proud that it’s Kentucky Proud, I’m so proud that it is part of my mother’s legacy, I’m so proud that it serves the least of the people,” says Father Sichko.

Sichko says the secret family recipe is so secret, not even his sister knows it. What isn’t a secret anymore is through a partnership with Delta, the airline will serve the sauce in some of its Sky Clubs in Cincinnati, Detroit, Atlanta and Boston. Here’s the best part, all proceeds from the sale of Miss Marie’s are divided between two charities, feeding the poor in Appalachia through the Diocese of Lexington and a hospice in Father Sichko’s hometown of Orange, Texas.

“This is really a dream come true because it’s really about giving back to others,” says Schko. “[Wednesday] will mark the $100,000 mark that we have given back to charities.”

Father Sichko’s sister may not know the recipe, but she knows one of its important ingredients.

“I think it’s made with love,” says Thereze Sichko. “It suits everybody.”

There was even more good news to come out of Wednesday’s announcement of the partnership with Delta Airlines. Both charities received a $10,000 check and some area chefs who have worked so hard during the pandemic received two plane tickets to a U.S. Delta destination of their choice. Father Sichko says he has even more plans for Miss Marie’s Spaghetti Sauce, which could include being sold in Williams-Sonoma and being used as the spaghetti sauce for buffets in unnamed casinos.