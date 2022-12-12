Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen vying for Miss America title

A new Miss America will be crowned on Thursday and Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen is among the contestants vying for the title.

Miss Kentucky is already a Miss America Foundation Scholarship finalist in the social impact category for her work for Read Ready America, which encourages children to develop a love for reading.

A teacher in Northern Kentucky, Edelen hails from Springfield and graduated from Northern Kentucky University.

Preliminary events are underway in Connecticut ahead of the crowning.

We’ll continue to follow her journey to the crown!