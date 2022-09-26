Mirror Twin Brewing Company celebrates 6th anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mirror Twin Brewing Company is celebrating its 6th anniversary.

With the 6th anniversary happening, the company is releasing new cans, draft and bottle drops, slushee specials, music trivia, silent disco and more.

“We’re super thankful for the community and our customers for allowing us to make it six years. Here’s to six more, here’s to 20 more but we really appreciate the support because without we wouldn’t be here,” said Derek DeFranco.

Throughout the whole week, they’ll have festivities for people to be a part of.