Miranda Combs returns to the anchor desk at ABC 36 for 5, 5:30, 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Miranda Combs is returning to the anchor desk at ABC 36.

With 20 years of representing Central Kentucky viewers, Miranda has done everything from anchoring to investigative reporting in our market.

Recently, Miranda was named news director at ABC 36. She’s spent her time as news director building a frontline talent unmatched in Lexington with hometown broadcasters like Lee Cruse, Hayley Harmon, T.G. Shuck, Jeff Piecoro and Jordan Smith, to name a few.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks after Erica Bivens told me she was leaving. I was like, ‘Wait, I can do this and continue as news director.’ It just made sense,” Miranda said. “I know the area, I know the people and I’m continuing the tradition for ABC 36 to be known as a local voice that’s ‘On Your Side.'”

Miranda will anchor the 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts beginning tonight alongside Paxton Boyd.