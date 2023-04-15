Miracle League kicks off 2023 season

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League season kicked off its 12th season Saturday at Shillito Park.

The adaptive baseball league provides players, regardless of their ability, the opportunity to play the game in a safe and fun atmosphere.

Each player dresses in an official uniform and plays the game with the help of a volunteer buddy. The league serves about 100 players from around central Kentucky and provided them with a chance to play the game, but also showcases friendship and sportsmanship.

We spoke with players and organizers about the importance of the league for the community.

For player Emersyn Potter, it’s a chance for him to make new friends and become a superstar.

“It’s cool and it’s fun,” says Potter.

“It’s an opportunity for the players to come out who typically wouldn’t have an opportunity to play on a traditional baseball team. And they just light up and enjoy it so much. They look forward to it. It gives the parents an opportunity to enjoy their children playing a sport. They’re just being normal kids out here, running the bases, hitting the ball and having a good time,” says Tony Barrett, the vice president of the Miracle League board.

The youth’s spring season runs through May 20th. Games are played each Saturday.