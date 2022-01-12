Mina Station Road/KY 1028 open in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that Mina Station Road/KY 1028 is now open. A portion of the route was temporarily closed due to continual heavy rain which caused high water.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 – currently

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.