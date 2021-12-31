Milwaukee transfer Maggy Henschler joins UK Women’s Soccer

The redshirt sophomore is one of three mid-year transfers joining the Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – University of Kentucky women’s soccer head coach Troy Fabiano has landed his third mid-year transfer in Maggy Henschler, who will join Hailey Farrington-Bentil and Taya Hjorth in Lexington next month.

“I am excited to announce that Maggy will be joining our program this spring,” said Fabiano. “She was an anchor of Milwaukee’s defense and shines when the lights are brightest, playing her best when it matters most. Her NCAA Tournament experience will also be crucial with what we will create here at Kentucky.”

A defender, Henschler will arrive at UK as a redshirt sophomore who played the past three seasons at Milwaukee. She netted her third goal of the season to help the Panthers capture their fourth-straight Horizon League title in 2021, finishing the year with a career-high eight points.

Henschler was a key member of Milwaukee’s defense that boasted a nation-leading 0.374 goals-against average at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign. She helped her team reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row, capping off a historic season that saw the Panthers ranked No. 2 in the NCAA with a .905 win percentage.

A native of Janesville, Wisconsin, Henschler was part of a Milwaukee squad that allowed just six goals during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. She started in all 20 games and earned a spot on the Horizon League All-Freshman Team as a rookie in 2019.

She has also been named to the Horizon League Academic Honor Roll twice.