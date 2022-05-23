Mill Springs battlefield, cemetery partner for Memorial Day

NANCY, Ky. (AP) — Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument and Mill Springs National Cemetery are working together to honor military service members who died in the line of duty.

Memorial Day events will begin at the Mill Springs Battlefield with a remembrance ceremony at Zollicoffer Park to reflect on the Civil War battle, officials said in a statement. Afterward, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dean Collins will speak the National Cemetery for a service to honor those who died while serving in the military.

After the Battle of Mill Springs in 1862, officials ordered that fallen soldiers be buried one mile from the battlefield and the site became a national cemetery authorized by Congress. When the cemetery opened in 1867, there were 708 internments, and there are currently over 4,000 buried there.

Veterans, active-duty service members, their families and the public are invited to attend the ceremony.