Militia leader who pointed rifle at police sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Officials say the leader of a pro-gun group who was convicted of pointing a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration has been sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.

The sentence for 59-year-old John F. Johnson of Cincinnati was announced Wednesday in a joint statement from U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett, FBI Special Agent Jodi Cohen and Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields.

A federal jury convicted Johnson in May on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests in Louisville two years ago.

Johnson also goes by “Grandmaster Jay” and his group often demonstrates against white supremacy and police violence.