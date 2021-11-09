Military Service Members have access to military records for free
Ky. military records available to service members free of charge
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Military Service members can access their military records for free
through the DMA Military Records and Research Branch.
According to DMA Military Records and Research Branch, records are always provided for free to the veteran or, if he/she is deceased, his/her
surviving next of kin.
The DMA Military Records and Research Branch is responsible for housing,
preserving and providing access to the records to the Kentucky Army National
Guard and its predecessors as its primary mission.
Additionally, they have DD214’s for Service members who served on active duty, but had a Kentucky
Home of Record from 1947 until the present.
“All a service members needs to do is contact this office and ask for their
DD 214 or fill out an individual form to fax to us and we can turn that
around in about 15 to 30 minutes,” said Kathy Boyle, branch manager.
They hold over 750,000 Kentucky veterans’ records from all conflicts from
the Spanish-American War to the present.
TO access records go to the DMA Military Records and Research Branch.
They are open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
It’s located at 1700 Louisville Rd, Bldg. #317, Frankfort, Ky. 40601.
Main Phone: 502-607-6041
You can access the records at anytime online.
For more information contact DMA Military Records and Research Branch.