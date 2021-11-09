Military Service Members have access to military records for free

through the DMA Military Records and Research Branch.

According to DMA Military Records and Research Branch, records are always provided for free to the veteran or, if he/she is deceased, his/her

surviving next of kin.

The DMA Military Records and Research Branch is responsible for housing,

preserving and providing access to the records to the Kentucky Army National

Guard and its predecessors as its primary mission.

Additionally, they have DD214’s for Service members who served on active duty, but had a Kentucky

Home of Record from 1947 until the present.

“All a service members needs to do is contact this office and ask for their

DD 214 or fill out an individual form to fax to us and we can turn that

around in about 15 to 30 minutes,” said Kathy Boyle, branch manager.

They hold over 750,000 Kentucky veterans’ records from all conflicts from

the Spanish-American War to the present.

TO access records go to the DMA Military Records and Research Branch.

They are open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

It’s located at 1700 Louisville Rd, Bldg. #317, Frankfort, Ky. 40601.

Main Phone: 502-607-6041

You can access the records at anytime online.

For more information contact DMA Military Records and Research Branch.