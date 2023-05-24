Military members to receive free admission to Kings Island for Memorial Day weekend

MASON, Ohio (WTVQ) — Military members can receive free admission to Kings Island this weekend in honor of Memorial Day.

From Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29, members of the military (including active, retired, Reserves, National Guard and veterans) can show their military ID for free admission to the amusement park. Discounts are available online for friends and family as well.

The Soak City water park will be open and the park will also debut a brand new nighttime fireworks and drone show.

For more information, head to visitkingsisland.com.