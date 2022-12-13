Mike Leach, Mississippi State head coach and former UK offensive coordinator, dies

Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach died Monday night after complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

In a statement, the Leach family said the following:

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach was named MSU’s 34th head football coach on Jan. 9, 2020.

From 1997-98, Leach was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, coaching the Wildcat offense to six NCAA records, 41 Southeastern Conference records and 116 school records in 22 games.

In a tweet, University of Kentucky Football said it’s saddened to hear of Leach’s passing.

“We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Leach, who served as our Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach from 1997-1998. We send our deepest condolences to Coach Leach and the @HailStateFB family,” the tweet said.

MSU says he’s forever a college football icon, and he leaves an incredible legacy as a husband, father, friend and leader of young men. To read the college’s full statement, click here.

Leach and his wife Sharon shared four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.