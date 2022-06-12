Midway’s annual fine art show brings 80 vendors to the city

The fair is named after Colonel John Francisco, who owned property on which the city of Midway now stands

MIDWAY, Ky (WTVQ)- Downtown Midway was filled with arts vendors for the 18th annual Francisco’s Farm Art Fair.

The fine art show featured about 80 local and regional artists from 10 states.

The artwork included paintings, woodworking, jewelry, and pottery.

This year, there was live music, activities for kids, and food vendors.

“It’s a huge event for us because it’s been going on for so long and so many people have put a lot of volunteer hours into this to make it what it is today,” said incoming mayor Stacy Thurman. “It’s a great place to get all of these wonderful local artists and local musicians, it draws out all of these wonderful volunteers. People in this city really love this. Its a big part of what midway does.”

The fair is named after Colonel John Francisco, who owned property on which the city of Midway now stands.