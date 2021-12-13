Midway University presents annual alumni awards

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ/MU Public Relations) – Midway University Alumni Association Board recently presented its annual alumni awards to two graduates, Dr. J.J. Housley ’11 and Shannon Muhlenkamp ‘95.

Housley received the Distinguished Alumni Award, which is presented to a graduate who merits special recognition for outstanding achievement in his or her career and for community service.

Housley is the Assistant Chief, External Affairs/Sr. Director, Health System Network Operations at UK HealthCare. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Health Care Administration in 2011 from Midway while also earning his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Kentucky (UK), that same year. He then earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from UK. He is a current member of the Midway University Board of Trustees.

Muhlenkamp was honored with the Ruth Slack Roach Memorial Award. The honor was established in memory of Mrs. Roach, a long-time friend, former trustee, and supporter of the University. It is presented to a graduate who has demonstrated community service in the same spirit as Roach exemplified throughout her life.