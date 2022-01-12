Midway University holds tuition rates for 4th straight year

Among private institutions, rates remain among lowest

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Midway University Board of Trustees has voted to hold tuition rates for the 2022-2023 academic year, marking the fourth year in a row without a tuition increase.

“Making this decision early is important to let families know the tuition rates for their planning purposes. We are committed now, more than ever, to remaining one of the most affordable private universities in Kentucky,” said Midway President Dr. John P. Marsden.

“We have worked tirelessly to keep our expenses down and run a fiscally-sound institution,” added Marsden. “We have done this by balancing operating budgets, increasing enrollment and net revenue, and initiating all our new construction and renovation projects without incurring new debt or passing along the cost to students through tuition increases.”

These campus improvements include renovations to multiple residence halls, new athletic facilities, upgrades to computer labs and technology, and construction of the new Hunter Field House, which includes an auxiliary gym, weight room, and elevated walking track.

In comparing tuition rates across the private institutions in Kentucky, Midway is the most affordable institution in Central Kentucky, both the Lexington and Louisville areas, for traditional undergraduate programs.