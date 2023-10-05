Midway University fast track’s nursing program to address nationwide shortage

The Kentucky Nurses Association estimates the Bluegrass State alone will be short at least 20,000 nurses by 2025.

Midway, Ky (WTVQ): There are shortages all over the nation, and nursing is included on that list, including in Kentucky. The Kentucky Nurses Association estimates the Bluegrass State alone will be short at least 20,000 nurses by 2025.

Midway University is helping address the problem, with a fast-track nursing program that focuses on offering opportunities to high school students, specifically students in health science programs.

Jimmie Leigh McIlvain is only 20 years old and joined the fast-track program in high school. “Definitely had lots of friends and family kind of contact me and ask me, how is that possible? Not even two years later I’m about to have my degree as an RN,” McIlvain said.

McIlvain says she knew from an early age she wanted to be in the health care field. “It’s kind of a challenge, and a really good way to work your mind and do something good with it,” she said.

According to Diane Chlebowy, the Dean of the School of Health Sciences the way the program works is that students have two options. They can do the daytime or evening track. The daytime option is traditional that includes four semesters, while, the evening track, students can learn through the summer, helping them finish in less than a year and a half getting that associate degree.

McIlvain chose the evening path. “No breaks along the way, but I feel like it’s a good sacrifice for down the road just having it all done and being able to go right through has been great,” she said.

Chlebowy emphasizes the importance of the program. “The pandemic has definitely has had an impact on healthcare, and the nursing career just provides so many opportunities,” she said.

McIlvain was able to complete her pre-requisites in high school, including English, College Algebra, and Anatomy. Once admitted, students move right into the nursing program. “It may seem kind of challenging and fast pace, but it’s definitely manageable,” she said. “You can do this. You’ve just got to put your mind to it.”

Currently, the university is able to admit 65 students once a year, but Chlebowy says next fall they plan to see that number increase.