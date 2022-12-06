Midway University adding two majors, minor

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Future Midway University students will have two new choices of majors starting in fall 2023.

Midway University will offer a Bachelor of Science in ‘Coaching and Leadership’ and a Bachelor of Science in ‘Sport Marketing’ for both in-person and online students.

“Based on student interest and the growth of our current Sport Management program, our faculty have developed these two new majors,” says Dr. Mark Gill, Dean of the School of Business, Equine and Sport Studies in a press release. “Sport Marketing will combine curriculum elements of both Sport Management and Marketing Communications allowing students to focus on the many aspects of marketing specific to the sports industry.”

Gill goes on to say, “the Coaching and Sport Leadership degree program is for those students who want to be much more hands-on in the sports industry as a coach or leader of an athletic organization.”

The university is also adding a minor in music, where beyond a general music minor students can choose a performance, music therapy or music education track.

“We believe this minor will be of interest to students who are participating in the Midway Chorale program and to students in other program areas such as psychology and teacher education,” says Dr. Ellen Bloomfield, Interim Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences in a press release.

To learn more, click the link HERE or email admissions@midway.edu.