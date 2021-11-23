Midway trustees dedicate Ann J. Bowling Welcome Center in renovated Marrs Hall

First stop for prospective students

MIDWAY, Ky. (Midway University Public Affairs) – A ribbon-cutting and dedication recently was held for the Ann J. Bowling Welcome Center in Midway University’s newly renovated Marrs Hall – the last of several projects funded by the Campaign of Opportunities.

The Welcome Center is the first stop for prospective students and their families when visiting campus and serves as a one-stop shop for information related to the offices of Admissions, Business, and Financial Aid. Marrs Hall also includes many other administrative offices and meeting rooms.

At the event, Dr. John P. Marsden, President of Midway University, acknowledged three women – Trustee Janet Hunter, Trustee Emerita Ann J. Bowling, and Trustee Belinda Bowling Metzger – who played key roles in the Campaign of Opportunities and the recent expansion of Midway University. Janet Hunter inspired the Campaign of Opportunities with a lead gift and provided the funds to renovate Marrs Hall. Mrs. Hunter, who previously served on the Board of Trustees with Ann J. Bowling, named the Welcome Center in honor of Mrs. Bowling because of her dedication and service to the University. Belinda Metzger, the daughter of Ann J. Bowling, co-chaired the Campaign of Opportunities with Janet Hunter. The Bowling family also generously supported the Campaign.

Ann J. Bowling joined the Board of Trustees in 1997 after the death of her husband James Bowling, who had served on the Board for 35 years. Mrs. Bowling became Trustee Emerita in 2008 after 11 years of service. Ann and James Bowling’s daughter, Belinda Metzger, was elected to the Board in 2012. Janet Hunter joined the Board in 2000.

Mrs. Hunter, Mrs. Metzger, Board Chair Donna Moore Campbell ’62, Dr. Marsden, and Anita Britton, Chair of the Development Committee, cut the ribbon during the ceremony.

After the ribbon-cutting, Dr. Marsden celebrated the end of the Campaign of Opportunities. He thanked all the donors who contributed to the Campaign, which made possible many improvements including:

Construction of the Hunter Field House

Construction of the Tracy Farmer-Don Ball Stadium and Dick Robinson Field

Renovation and conversion of Pinkerton Hall to residential housing

Renovation of Belle Wisdom Residence Hall bathrooms

Renovation of Marrs Hall and completion of the Ann J. Bowling Welcome Center

“As proud as we are to celebrate all the new and improved facilities, the most important item to note is that we covered all projects without incurring any new debt for the University,” said Marsden.