Middlesboro man arrested after shooting at woman who pulled in wrong driveway

Police say Evans had multiple felony convictions and was found with two guns.

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ)- Middlesboro police have arrested a 52-year-old man after he shot at a woman who had accidental pulled into the wrong driveway.

According to police it happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at a Pilot Drive home.

Police say while on scene officers found that Timothy S. Evans of Middlesboro had shot at the woman.

She was not injured.

Evans was arrested and taken to Bell County Detention Center.

He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.