Middlesboro man arrested after assaulting woman, shooting at a home
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Middlesboro man has been arrested after assaulting a woman and shooting at a home in Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriffs Department.
Deputies received a call on November 22nd about an assault and shots being fired at a Rice Hill Lane home.
The Sheriff’s Department says deputies spoke to victims about 21-year-old Michael Allen Lee of Middlesboro who say he assaulted a woman.
Deputies say the victims said lee also shot at three people at the home.
A deputy located Lee and found a gun that matched the casings found at the scene.
He was arrested and taken to Knox County Detention Center.