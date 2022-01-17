Fayette Co. Public Schools vaccination clinics this week

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Fayette County Public Schools, Middle schools are hosting this week’s clinics.

Students can get a shot at any location, regardless of where you live or attend school:

Tuesday, Jan. 18

8 a.m. to noon at Southern Middle, 400 Wilson Downing Rd.

4:30 to 8 p.m. at Leestown Middle, 2010 Leestown Rd.

Thursday, Jan. 20

8 a.m. to noon at Jessie Clark Middle, 3341 Clays Mill Rd.

8 a.m. to noon at Tates Creek Middle, 1105 Centre Parkway

1 to 5 p.m. at Morton Middle, 1225 Tates Creek Rd.

Friday, Jan. 21

8 a.m. to noon at Beaumont Middle, 2080 Georgian Way

8 a.m. to noon at SCAPA at Bluegrass, 400 Lafayette Parkway

1 to 5 p.m. at Bryan Station Middle, 1865 Wickland Drive

1 to 5 p.m. at Winburn Middle, 1060 Winburn Drive