Middle school teacher in court; charged with sexual crimes with a minor

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Farristown Middle School teacher Christopher Workman appeared in Madison County Circuit Court; he is charged with sodomy and sexual abuse.

Workman was arrested this past march and has remained in jail since.

The victims’ friends and family say they want more people to hear about this case.

“As a parent, myself, of kids that are here in Madison County, I’m kind of appalled that is hasn’t got the news that it deserves,” Heather Lefevers said. “For someone to do something so vile to a child; I don’t think parents in Madison County actually know what is going on because it’s not been on the news.”

They say Workman has a large amount of support from the school and other people.

By spreading the news, they hope that children are not afraid to come forward and they hope parents will listen.

“Children need to be listened to. When they say somebody done this or somebody done that – check into it, investigate,” Brad Conner said.

This is the third account of a teacher being charged with sexual crimes with a minor since march of this year.

Workman will be in court again October 5, 2023 at 11 a.m.