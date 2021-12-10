Middle school students receive surprise Chromebooks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Traditional Magnet School students got a big surprise at the awards ceremony for the Metro C.A.T.S. program.

Students participated in the eight-week program learning all about coding and engineering.

After receiving awards and t-shirts for the students’ work in the program, Anthem Medicaid, one of the community sponsors, gave a special presentation ending in presenting them all with Chromebooks and extra goodies.

The gift represented a culmination of a program meant to inspire the next generation.

“The most rewarding part is just to see their young minds really involved and engaged in that coding process and knowing that they have the power to change things, to make things that will make a better way for the community to use them in the future,” said Briana Persley, executive director of Partners for Youth.

The program hopes to expand to run sixteen weeks and make the opportunity for kids to learn these skills year-round.